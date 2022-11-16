Watch: Sunil Grover Roasts Groundnuts On The Roadside In Viral Video

Our very own Dr Mashoor Gulati aka Sunil Grover has never missed a single chance to treat his fans with doses of laughter — be it through his show or his small screen presence on television or the big screen. We have also seen the actor-comedian posting random pictures and videos on different social media platforms, and he is very active on Instagram. Recently, he shared a video on Instagram that went viral on the internet.

The actor was seen roasting groundnuts on the roadside. He captioned it, “Khao Khao Khao." Within just a day, the video has received over 4 lakh views. Fans were quite surprised and filled the comment section with love and funny comments. One of them said, “Imagine karo ki moongfali lene jao, aur waha The Sunil Grover mil jaye." Another wrote, “Bade ho ke moongfali bechoge came true."

Sunil was seen donning a basic and comfy outfit, which included a pair of blue denim and a white jacket with glasses.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen on the big screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana in the film Goodbye. The film captures the tumultuous relationship shared by members of a family, which comes to the fore after the mother’s untimely death.

Big B plays a brooding father, who is not patriarchal in any way but is shocked by the family members’ carelessness when they arrive for the funeral. Rashmika makes a promising debut in Hindi cinema as a lawyer, who questions the workings of the family after her mother’s death. Amitabh’s sons are played by actors Pavail Gulati and Sahil Mehta. Sunil plays the character of Pandit ji in the film.

