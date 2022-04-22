Watch: Sunny Leone Cooks This Special Dish With Vishnu Manchu in Kitchen

Sunny Leone is all smiles about her return to Telugu cinema. She is all set to essay an important role in Vishnu Manchu and Payal Rajput’s upcoming film. The adult star-turned-actor will play the role of a village girl.

The actor is also highly active on social media, and she shared pictures quite often. Recently, she shared a fun video along with her new co-star Vishnu Manchu. In the video, she can be seen utilising her cooking skills in the kitchen.

If you are curious about what food she was preparing, it was the parathas. In the entire video, she and Vishnu Manchu talk about the fun they had making the parathas in the kitchen. Sunny Leone shared the video with the caption, “Parathas by Vishnu Manchu and me."

Vishnu joked that they would have made omelettes if they exposed their back as Sunny did. He uploaded a short clip on his Instagram stories teasing the full video where Sunny makes Aloo parathas. He said that the full video would be available soon and a day later Sunny posted the full video on her social media profile.

Sunny Leone made a cameo appearance in Vishnu Manchu’s 2014 film Current Theega. Then she shook her leg to one of Dr Rajashekar’s Kalki’s particular numbers. She has now been cast in Vishnu Manchu’s film as a full-fledged character.

In the film, Siva Balaji plays a pivotal part. The film has been written by G Nageshwar Reddy and directed by Eeshaan Surya. Paayal Rajput has been cast as the leading lady in the film, opposite Vishnu Manchu. Chota K Naidu is the director of photography, and Anup Rubens is the composer of the soundtrack. Sunny will play a hearing and speech impaired woman named Renuka in the film.

