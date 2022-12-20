Watch: Super Singer 7 Fame Sivaangi Krishnakumar's Fangirl Moment With Shreya Ghoshal

Super Singer fame Sivaangi Krishnakumar has made us go gaga over her melodious voice. After winning hearts in the singing reality competition Super Singer 7, which aired on Vijay TV, Sivaangi grabbed eyeballs with her stint in another Tamil-language reality show - Cooku With Comali. Now, the rising star, who has also marked her presence in films, has enjoyed a fangirl moment with one of the greatest singers of Bollywood - Shreya Ghoshal.

Sharing the happy moment with her fans on social media, Sivaangi dropped a heartwarming video on Twitter, that captured her having a short interaction with Shreya Ghoshal. “Shreya Ghoshal mam thank you so much you have given me a lifetime memory," wrote Sivaangi in the tweet.

Advertisement

In the lovely clip, an excited Sivaangi is seen unable to control her smile upon meeting with her favourite singer. The Deewani Mastani singer decked up in a gorgeous teal-grey embroidered saree was all praises for the budding young talent.

Calling Sivaangi “talented" and lauding her “energy" Shreya Ghoshal revealed, “I watch every video of you, where ever you have spoken about me. Even if it’s in Tamil I get the translation also. And this girl is so talented and what energy she has. There were clips of your concert also shared with me and I watched you sing so beautifully. You also sang ‘Munbe vaa’ so nicely."

Sivaangi appeared to be over the moon upon hearing the legendary singer showering appreciation for her singing prowess. Enthralled, the singer-actress called Shreya Ghoshal to be an inspiration for her and replied, “Thank you. Actually, I started singing because of you. I wanted to become like you."

Advertisement

The two also shared a laugh together with Shreya comparing Sivaangi’s unparalleled enthusiasm to a “battery charger." So far, the video has garnered over 310.7k views with more than 13.6k likes on the microblogging platform with plenty of comments in the Twitter thread. While one user noted, “How wholesome! Manifestations do come true and so happy to be seeing your long-awaited dream come true," another wrote, “So much happiness in this picture."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about Sivaangi, besides honing her singing skills, the talented vocalist is also establishing her foot as an actress in the film industry. From making her debut alongside Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan in the action drama Don to bagging a role opposite comedian Vadivelu’s comeback movie Naai Sekar Returns, Sivaangi has become one of the most sought-after actresses. The singer’s next project is with director R. Kannan’s, Tamil-language heist comedy flick Kasethan Kadavulada.

Read all the Latest Movies News here