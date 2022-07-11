Watch: Teaser of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 Gets Thunderous Response in Theatres

The teaser of the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan’s Part 1 is now streaming in theatres with other films and is receiving a thunderous response. A fan, while watching another movie, watched the teaser of the Mani Ratnam film and shared a video of the same on Twitter.

He tweeted the video and wrote, “#PonniyinSelvan teaser screened during the intermission of #Yaanai.Thundering response from our audience! @trishtrashers#PS1#PonniyinSelvan#PonniyinSelvan1teaser#PonniyinSelvanteaser"

Ponniyin Selvan features an ensemble of actors like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban in lead roles.

The film is set in the 10th century Chola dynasty. The project revolves around the drama, dangers, and crises faced by the Chola Empire based in the Southern part of India. The movie will also highlight major wars, battles, and enemies of the mighty empire. The flick is based on a novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

It is speculated that the historical fiction flick will be released in 5 parts. It comes in the backdrop of the Krishnamurthy novel, which was fully published in five volumes. The name, Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 suggests the same.

Ponniyin Selvan is said to be one of the Magnus opus projects of Mani Ratnam’s career. It has created a buzz around the country because of the star-studded crew movie and the projectile. The trailer reveals it all.

The trailer of the movie was released by Tips Official on YouTube, and it has crossed 3 million views in no time.

On the management front, Ravi Varman is the cinematographer, while AR Rahman has been roped in as music director. The production design was handled by National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani. Ponniyin Selvan will release pan-India on September 30. The flick will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

