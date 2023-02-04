Surekha Vani is one of the popular faces in the Telugu entertainment industry. She has already garnered a sizable fan following for hervarious roles as mother, daughter-in-law, and wife in Telugu movies. She has worked in many popular films like Induvadana, Lisaa, Tej I Love You, and Juvva, among others. Along with this, the actress is also an active social media user. She often shares glimpses from her work and personal life on Instagram. Recently, she held a house party with her friends. She thoroughly enjoyed herself with her fellow actresses. Surekha Vani shared a video from the house party which is currently going viral. In the clip senior actresses Hema, Sana, Bigg Boss Priya, and Rajitha, among others are seen at Surekha’s house. All of them are seen having a fun time with dance and music. They spent a great time together. Everyone was seen dancing to the song ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ from the Vikrant Rona movie starring Kiccha Sudeep.

Seeing the clip one of her fans commented, “ Looking so young and active" another one wrote, “ Nice". “ Super Super," wrote the third user. And many dropped red heart emojis in the comment box.

Apart from this, Surekha Vani also shared a group picture with her friends. Sharing the post the actress wrote, “Friends forever love" in the caption.

Surekha Vani started her career as a news anchor and then she took up anchoring as her profession. She has hosted various popular TV shows like ‘Maa Talkies’ and ‘Heart Beat’ along with her husband on MAA TV. Later, Vani got opportunities to act in movies.

She made her acting debut in 2005 with Seenugadu Chiranjeevi Fan. Later she worked in movies like Bhadra, Bommarillu, Dubai Seenu, Ullasamga Utsahamga, Ganesh, Ye Maaya Chesave, Betting Bangaraju, Namo Venkatesa, Brindavanam, Seema Tapakai, Dhenikaina Ready, Chammak Challo, Udhayam NH4, Power, Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitam, and Son of Satyamurthy. Vani acted in more than 60 Movies as a supporting actress.

Surekha got married to her colleague, director, and writer Suresh Teja in 2002. She married at a very young age and the couple was blessed with a daughter named Supritha. Surekha Vani’s husband passed away on May 6, 2019, in Hyderabad due to a severe illness.

