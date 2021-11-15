Watch: Telugu Star Nani's Dance With 4-Year-Old Son is Melting Hearts on Internet

A video showing south superstar Nani dancing with his 4-year-old son has gone viral. In the video, shared on Instagram by Nani himself, the actor is dancing step-by-step with his son. The actor had posted a picture and a short dance video on the occasion of Children’s Day on November 14 and it has crossed more than 6 lakh likes so far.

The video shows the father-son duo dancing to a popular Marathi song ‘Jing Jing Jingat’. The actor loves spending time with his family at home despite being busy with the tough shooting schedule. Nani married his girlfriend Anjana Yelavarthy in October 2012 and both became parents in 2017.

Besides, Nani is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming film ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, under the direction of Rahul Sankrityan. The film has been produced by the Sitara Entertainment banner in association with S. Radha Krishna. The Telugu language film will be released in the cinemas on 24 December 2022.

Keerthy Suresh will star opposite Nani in this film. Besides, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian are in supporting roles. The film is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language supernatural thriller.

Nani, the Telugu star, has gained immense popularity among the fans after his blockbuster ‘Jersey’.

