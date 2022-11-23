Watch: This Deleted Comic Scene From Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Today is Hit Among Fans

Pradeep Ranganathan is currently having the best phase of his career as an artist. His recent box office outing Love Today has received a lot of appreciation from fans and critics. The quirky romantic tale, as it has been termed by critics, became the talk of the town recently due to one of its deleted scenes.

This scene was shared on YouTube. It shows Nikitha Shastri (played by Ivana) and her friend watching a video of Uthaman Pradeep (played by Pradeep Ranganathan). In this clip, Pradeep and his pals are making fun of Ivana’s father Venu Shastri (played by Sathyaraj).

During their conversation, we also see Pradeep and his friends taking a dig at Venu for challenging him and Ivana to exchange their phones for a day. According to Venu, they will get to know more about each other via this method.

Fans heaped praises on the scene and appreciated how Pradeep has lived the character of Uthaman Pradeep. Another user wrote how Love Today is going houseful in cinema halls.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s background music is another highlight of this sequence. Others lauded the fact that Pradeep had deleted this scene as it contributed nothing substantial to Love Today’s track. Released on November 11, this deleted scene has amassed more than 24,00,000 views and counting.

Pradeep has been praised by stalwarts like Rajinikanth for directing an engaging rom-com. He has shared a post on Instagram expressing his happiness. The Comali director wrote in the caption, “What more can I ask for? It was like being near the sun. So warm. The tight hug, those eyes, the laugh, the style and the love. What a personality. SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth saw #LoveToday and wished me. ️Will never forget the words you said sir." ️

#PradeepRanganathan @itsyuvan".

Alongside the caption, he shared a photo of himself — shaking hands with Rajinikanth.

Love Today revolves around a couple who are asked to exchange phones with each other by the girl’s father.

