Watch: This Jhoome Jo Pathaan Ft Lakdi Ki Kaathi Version of Shah Rukh Song is Just Lit

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan’s second song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, has been well-received by the audience. Since its release, fans have been attempting to remix it with other songs. Jhoome Jo Pathaan was previously remixed with the title song from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1999-film Baadshah.

Now, the song has been remixed with the popular children’s song, Lakadi Ki Kaathi from the 1983-film Masoom. A YouTube user posted a video of his interpretation of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, in which the song is mixed with a recreated version of Lakadi Ki Kaathi.

The video has also been posted by a user on Twitter with the caption, “So apt." Other users seemed to agree and wrote back, “Much better." Another user commented that this was “well-edited," while another added that they “can’t stop laughing".

The original Masoom song features Urmila Matondkar, Jugal Hansraj and Aradhana Srivastav, who can be seen dancing in the house to the song. Lakadi Ki Kaathi’s music was composed by RD Burman, and lyrics by Gulzar. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi. The composer received his second Filmfare Award for Best Music Director for this score.

Many people were unimpressed by Bosco Martis’ choreographed moves in the second song of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, while some liked it.

Pathaan’s first song, Besharam Rang, sparked outrage after its release last month, with a few politicians and celebrities objecting to Deepika’s outfit. Fans also thought Besharam Rang was too similar to director Siddharth Anand’s previous film War’s song Ghunghroo (2019).

Earlier this year, fans edited the Kesariya song from Brahmastra, using other Hindi songs that also seemed to fit perfectly on the number, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

