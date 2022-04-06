Watch: This Marathi Actress is Alia Bhatt's Best friend

Marathi Actress Rasika Sunil in a recent interview claimed that she is Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s best friend. In a video she can be seen answering RJ Dnyaneshwari’s questions in which she said that she is Alia’s best friend and this has become possible because of Ranbir Kapoor.

Rasika recently attended an award ceremony and participated in Radio Mirchi’s question and answer session. The main attraction of the funny programme was that the answers were supposed to be wrong.

She was asked many questions and she replied with all wrong answers. When asked who is the Prime Minister of India she replied Sarang Sathe. When she was asked, who is Alia Bhatt’s best friend, she quickly replied, “I… who else, and the reason is Ranbir Kapoor as because of him she has to be friends with me."

Advertisement

The video has been shared on Instagram by RJ Dnyaneshwari and it has garnered over seven thousand views.

Advertisement

Rasika Sunil made her film debut with Poshter girl in (2016) and her Television debut with Majhya Navryachi Bayko also in (2016). Rashika tied the knot with her boyfriend Aditya Bilagi in October last year. Adiya is a Los Angeles based software engineer and a trained dancer. She recently uploaded a picture on social media from their wedding day with her husband. Wishing her husband happy Gudi Padva, with a photo, she wrote “Pahila long distance Gudi padva Saglyanna nutan varshachya khup shubhecha."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the preparations of the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in full swing. According to a recent India Today report their wedding festivities will be held in Mumbai between April 13-17. The report even claimed that several prominent names from Bollywood, including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, will be invited to the wedding.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.