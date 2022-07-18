Watch: Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan-Starrer Thallumaala Trailer Released

The trailer of Thallumaala, starring Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan, has been released. Tovino portrays Wasim, while Kalyani takes on the character of an influencer. The movie will hit the big screen on August 12.

Tovino Thomas posted the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Have you watched it yet?" Comments started to pour in with appreciation for the actor and the movie. Many shared fire and heart emojis.

Khalid Rahman is the director of the forthcoming action-comedy. Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Shine Tom Chacko star in the film, which was written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza. Thallumaala is also Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s debut collaboration. The movie is supposed to be fun and comedy entertainment.

The trailer takes viewers on a wild ride into the life of Tovino’s Manavalan Wasim, for whom fights and chases come naturally. We also watch him meet social media celebrity Fatima Beevi (Kalyani Priyadarshan). Shine Tom Chacko also makes an amusing cameo as a policeman. The film promises to be an exciting trip from start to finish, with moments of action and thrill.

Tovino was most recently seen in the courtroom drama Vaashi, in which he co-starred with Keerthy Suresh, Anu Mohan, Anagha Narayanan, and Baiju Santhosh. The film will be available on OTT on July 17.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas was reportedly seen filming for Aashiq Abu’s Neelavelicham. The planned film is based on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s short tale Neela Velicham, which is one of the most well-known works of famous Malayalam writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. Tovino Thomas was dressed traditionally in a white shirt and mundu at first glance.

