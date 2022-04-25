Watch: Tujhya Mazhya Sansarala Aani Kay Hava's Amruta Pawar Gets Engaged

Actor Amruta Pawar, who plays the lead role in the series Tujhya Mazhya Sansarala Aani Kay Hava, got engaged on April 4 with Neel Patil. Neel is a biomedical engineer.

Recently, she posted a video of the event on her Instagram handle.

The video shows the actor getting dressed in an orange saree. She is adorned with traditional jewellery and completes her look with green glass bangles. The video further shows a few candid photos of the couple. They were also seen performing the rituals and exchanging rings. It also features the family of the couple dancing away to foot-tapping numbers.

Advertisement

The actor captioned the post with blossom and ring emojis.

The post was appreciated by many and it garnered nearly 5200 likes in just a day of posting it. Fans showered their blessings on the couple. One of the followers commented, “How happy you look, Mitooo!!!" while another said “So sweet moments"

A few days ago, Amruta shared a similar video on Instagram. The post was captioned, “Neel & Amruta. thank you for capturing our special day so beautifully… @nikhilpanditphotography. makeup: @rajkumar.kamble.1048554"

The video starts with a focus on two engagement rings. It progresses with candid photos of the couple. The bride was seen in an orange saree with traditional motives while the groom was wearing a cream coloured sherwani. The video also shows the couple performing various rituals.

The video got 11,600 views.

Advertisement

Amruta Pawar made her debut with the Marathi television serial Duheri. The serial was aired on Star Pravah in 2018. She portrayed the character as Neha. She was also featured in the Marathi show Lalit 205 as Bhairavi on the same channel. In 2019, she also participated in the dance show Yeh Re Yeh Reh. She starred in the historical drama serial Swarajya Janani Jijamata in 2019. She is currently working in a prominent role in Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kai Hava. The show started airing on Zee Marathi in 2021.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.