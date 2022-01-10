Watch: TV Actor-Host Nakshathra Nagesh, Her Mother-In-Law Dance To Hit Pushpa Song

TV actor and host Nakshathra Nagesh recently shared a video wherein she is seen dancing with her mother-in-law. The actor has poted this dance video on her Instagram where it’s now going viral. The video has been liked by more than one lakh users so far. The video shows the strong bond between a mother-in-law and her daughter. In December 2021, Nakshathra married her long-time boyfriend, Raghav, in an intimate wedding ceremony.

The video on Nakshathra’s Instagram account shows her in a beautiful red silk sari paired with a gold necklace and attractive jhumkas in her ears. Her mother-in-law, on the other hand, is wearing a dark green silk sari.

“Aiyana Kuduthu, paiyan kai-le phone kuduthu, pattu poda solli, koode sernthu aadum ma (miyar)," reads the caption.

The video starts with the trendy song Saami Saami from the recently released film Pushpa and shows Nakshathra and her mother-in-law matching dance moves. The duo is seen performing the signature step of the song ‘Saami Saami,’ which has made Nakshathra’s fans love the video.

As soon as the video ends, Nakshathra hugs her mother-in-law and kisses her on the forehead. The comment section of the video has been flooded with a lot of heart emojis and blessings for the bond to stay forever.

A user wrote, “Masha Allah, beautiful bonding. Live long, stay blessed forever, both of you." Another user said, “She is so lucky."

Nakshathra’s husband, Raghav, is the director of Medi Focus India Pvt Ltd, and he is also the co-founder of Theatrical Drama Group. The couple has been good friends since their school days.

After dating for several years, Nakshathra and Raghav decided to exchange vows in December last year. The couple is said to be enjoying their honeymoon in Pondicherry these days.

Nakshathra Nagesh started her acting career with television shows, and soon after, she turned into a leading lady on the small screen. Nakshathra has also worked as a female lead in popular short films like Kadhal Ondru Kanden and MrLocal.

Currently, Nakshathra is seen in the role of Saraswati in the Tamilum Saraswathium, which is being aired on Vijay TV.

