Home » News » Movies » Watch: Urfi Javed Shoots in -8 Degrees, Sings Song While Shivering

Watch: Urfi Javed Shoots in -8 Degrees, Sings Song While Shivering

Before becoming a part of Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi was mostly unknown.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: January 29, 2022, 12:25 IST

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is well-known for her acting as well as a fashion statement. Her pictures and videos often go viral. This time, a video of her in the cold has caught everyone’s attention. In the clip, Urfi is seen shooting in a -8 degree temperature wearing a half sleeve dress. Along with this, she is also seen singing a song while shivering with cold.

Instagram:

Recently, Urfi shared a post on her Instagram account. In the video, she can be seen preparing for her shoot, posing with singer Kunwar while holding his shirt and singing a song, shivering in the cold. She is seen wearing a white halter strap sleeve dress.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Captioning the video she wrote, “It was -8 degrees, the only song I could think about in this dress was tu jaane na. Well I’m not a singer but Kunwar is !!! Also yes he’s f***ing 6’3, I needed a patla to match his height! That’s my case with every guy I work with! I’m 5’1." Urfi shared this video on Instagram 2 hours ago and it has been viewed by more than 1,90,000 people, receiving 21,000 likes.

Interesting to note that Urfi is a good singer too. She enjoys rapping, and before coming to Mumbai, she also worked for a few days as an assistant manager in a company in Delhi. She started her acting career in 2015 with the TV serial Tedi Medi Family.

Before becoming a part of Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi was mostly unknown. However, after this show, she gained a lot of popularity and recognition. Whether it is in a public place or an airport, everyone is always looking at her for her unique and stylish dress sense.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: January 29, 2022, 12:25 IST