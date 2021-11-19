Watch: Urfi Javed's Belly Dancing Video is a Sight for Sore Eyes

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant and actress Urfi Javed has once again caught the attention of netizens with her fashion choices, and this time she is winning their hearts with her belly dancing abilities. A fan page of the actress shared a video on Instagram on Thursday to show Urfi’s moves.

The video was posted by Indian Crush on Instagram where the 25-year-old actress was seen in a printed orange white blouse and a skirt. The actress tilted her camera to capture the fluid movement of her belly as she grooved to the beats of the music.

Urfi Javed Goes Bold In Cutout Black Dress

Urfi continues to enthrall the audience with her creative fashion choices which are often inspired by Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities. The actress recently wore a dress inspired by American model Kendall Jenner’s dress which the latter sported for social media star Lauren Perez’s wedding. Kendall was dressed in a Monot black cutout dress with diamond cut-out maxi which made for a head-turning ensemble.

Following Kendall’s footsteps, Urfi chose a similar maxi dress with the risque cutout and shared the pictures on Instagram earlier this week. “Gun in my purse. Come dressed to kill,” Urfi said in the caption of her post.

Urfi Javed Flaunts Uber-hot Body In Crop Top And Denims

Her previous post on Instagram showed her in a glamorous yellow saree inspired by the iconic look of Raveena Tandon in the 90s song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Urfi shared the Bollywood-inspired look where she was seen wearing a yellow saree embellished with sequins and sparkling stones. Urfi wore a matching bright yellow blouse with her saree. The sleeveless blouse came with a plunging neckline. The actress accessorised her look with a Kundan and yellow stone-studded choker.

The caption for the post was inspired by the lyrics of the hit number from the movie Mohra, which read, “Tip tip barsa paani. Paani ne.”

Have you checked Urfi’s latest Instagram update?

