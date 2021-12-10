Watch: Urvashi Rautela Learns Hebrew from Former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Urvashi Rautela, the stunning actress and diva who represented India at Miss Universe 2015 pageant, was recently invited for a meet and greet by former Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, along with her family. The actress shared some light hearted moments with Netanyahu in an Instagram Reel she posted on Thursday. She was seen learning a few words from him in Hebrew. The politician said that when they want to say that “everything is ok”, it’s pronounced as “sababa”. Netanyahu then asked the actress how do they pronounce it in Hindi? To which the actress replied in an ever charming smile, “Sab Shaandar, Sab badiya (everything is good).”

The politician also went on to speak those words. Urvashi was in for a surprise listening to the politician’s well versed skills in Hindi. For the caption of the video, the actress simply wrote the designation of Netanyahu. “Former Prime Minister of Israel.”

The actress also gifted a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to Netanyahu. Sharing several pictures with him in a separate post, Urvashi expressed her gratitude towards the former prime minister.

“A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return,” the actress quoted Bhagavad Gita.

Her fans were delighted and extremely proud of the actress for giving Bhagavad Gita to Netanhayu.

Urvashi uploaded a string of pictures in another post in which she was sharing a warm handshake with Netanyahu, and thanked him for the invite.

On the work front, Urvashi will be next seen in web series Inspector Avinash. The crime thriller also stars Randeep Hooda, Amit Sial and Abhimanyu Singh.

