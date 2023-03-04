Thalapathy Vijay has once again proved his magic, delivering an unbeaten performance in his latest film Varisu. The film has witnessed a dream run at the box office, minting crores of rupees. After marking its presence on the big screens, Varisu has finally arrived on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

The buzz around the Vamshi Paidipally directorial still seems to be echoing among the masses. Now, the video-streaming platform has treated Thalapathy Vijay fans to a sweet surprise. On March 3, Amazon Prime dropped a deleted scene from Varisu on YouTube, which has been attracting the attention of cine buffs.

The video comes with the title - The Real Boss. The deleted scene portrays a heated confrontation between Thalapthy Vijay’s character Vijay Rajendran and the character Jayaprakash, played by seasoned actor Prakash Raj.

In the opening few seconds, Vijay, a feared business tycoon in the film is seen getting out of his luxurious car to meet Jayaprakash. As soon as he enters the office premises, the employees look at him with fearful eyes.

Initially, Vijay is seen pleading with Jayaprakash to keep his family out of their corporate rivalry. However, soon the tables are turned as Vijay unleashes his power, showing who the real boss is. With his witty dialogue and sarcastic demeanour, Vijay ultimately outsmarts his opponent, quite seamlessly.

After threatening Jayaprakash, Vijay kicks and smashes the glass door while departing from the cabin in style. He swings the coat over his shoulder and walks gracefully in the classic Vijay-swag as the employees stare at him with awe and wonder.

As soon as the deleted clip surfaced on the Internet, fans were left ecstatic.

According to Galatta Plus, Varisu’s editor Praveen KL shared that numerous scenes featuring Thalapathy Vijay and actress Khusbhu Sundar did not make it to Varisu’s final cut.

Helmed by Vamishi Paidipally, Varisu boasts a cast ensemble of Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, alongside Sangeetha, Shaam, R Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth Meka, and Prakash Raj among others.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for his next cinematic venture, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

