Watch: Varun Dhawan, Dhanashree Verma Dance Their Hearts Out in Latest Video

The Internet is full of peppy dance videos that make you groove and tap your feet to the beats. Celebrities often share their videos on social media shaking a leg to various songs. Recently, choreographer Dhanashree Verma’s video with Varun Dhawan set the Internet on fire.

Dhanashree has shared the video of her collaboration with the Badlapur actor on Instagram. Showing some amazing moves on Bees Gees’ iconic 70s song, ‘Stayin’ Alive’, we can see Dhanashree donning a pink co-ord set paired with blue heels. At the same time, Varun looked handsome as always in a black jacket and denim.

Advertisement

Sharing the cheerful performance by two, Dhanashree wrote in the caption, “Dancing and acting is our way of feeling and staying alive!" Recalling the time when Varun and she planned to dance together, she further wrote, “I still remember those days during first-class & muqabla that we always planned to dance together. And here it is (sic)."

The dance moves impressed the fans and they showered love and praises for the two in the comments section. While Chef Saransh Goila commented, “Too much fun!", another user called Varun “ultimate", many others expressed their reactions using heart and fire emoticons.

Varun and Dhanashree came on board for an ad shoot from which they stole some moments to dance their hearts out. This isn’t the first time Dhanashree has collaborated with a Bollywood actor to set the stage on fire. Earlier, she did the viral Instagram trend ‘head, shoulder, knees and toes’ with the dancing queen Madhuri Dixit.

Talking about Varun, the actor is all set to appear in the comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani. The film is being directed by Raj Mehta and produced jointly by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.