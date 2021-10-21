Watch Video: ‘It’s Magic Time’ for Marathi Actress Priya Bapat

Marathi actress Priya Bapat is one of those actresses who are quite active on social media. Amongst other pictures and videos, the actress is also sharing fitness videos these days. Now, she has shared an amazing video on Instagram and anyone watching will be stunned. All those who have interest in magic should definitely have a look at this video of hers. Since her fans have liked it so much, the video is going viral on social media. The Insta reel shared by Priya shows the actress holding an orange in front of her mouth.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CVQD2PNv-ce/?utm_medium= copy_link

The twist in this is that the actress seems to be holding the orange in front of her mouth without any support. But then she turns and it is seen that she is holding the orange with the help of a fork pierced into it. She is holding the fork in her mouth. The fork however, is not visible in the beginning of the video. Priya seems to be having a lot of fun doing this trick and the viewers are also finding it entertaining. She has actually tried to reveal a trick followed by magicians. In the caption of this video, she wrote, “Its magic time. Fun time."

These days along with the common people, celebrities from different fields can be seen making various reels and following many trends. In just a few hours of being posted the video has already received more than 25,000 likes and a number of comments.

As far as work is concerned, the actress has done a lot of work in the Marathi industry. Not just that, she has also worked in the Hindi industry and will once again be seen in a Hindi project named ‘Visfot’. The film has recently gone on the floors and Priya will be seen with Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan.

