Watch: Video Song From Kiran Antony's Vishudha Mejo Out

A video song from the movie Vishudha Mejo, directed by Kiran Antony, has been released. The song stars Jai Bhim Fame Lijomol Jose, Watermelon Days actor Mathew Thomas, and Dinoy Paulose.

Produced by John and Shameer Mohammad, the film has been shot by Jomon T. John. The story, screenplay, and dialogues of the film have been written by Dinoy Polos. Adeeb Mohammad has crooned the song composed by Justin Varghese with lyrics by Suhail Koya.

Update on Spy:

Advertisement

In other news, a glimpse of Telugu actor Nikhil Siddharth’s upcoming movie Spy has been launched by the makers, and it introduces Siddharth’s character.

The video shows the protagonist headed to snowy mountains with a transmitter in hand. As he discovers a weapon-laden hideout, Nikhil, armed with weapons, drives a bike and shoots the enemy.

The film marks Nikhil Siddharth’s first multilingual project, along with popular editor Garry BH’s first directorial venture.

The film will have its theatrical release worldwide on Dasara 2022, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. “Attacking theatres this Dasara 2022," announced the makers.

Producer K Raja Shekhar Reddy has provided the story, while Aryan Rajesh is making a comeback to cinema with the film and will be seen playing a special role. Iswarya Menon is playing the leading lady opposite Nikhil in this flick billed to be a complete action-packed spy thriller. It also stars Sanya Thakur in an important role.

This high-budget entertainer consists of a prominent technical crew. The cinematography is being handled by Hollywood technician Julian Amaru Estrada, while a Hollywood stunt director is overseeing the action sequences.

Advertisement

Sricharan Pakala is rendering soundtracks for the film. Arjun Surisetty handles the art department, while Ravi Anthony is the production designer.

Charantej Uppalapati is handling the entire production as CEO of banner Ed Entertainments which is bankrolling the project.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.