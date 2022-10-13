Watch Video: Urfi Javed Gets Emotional at Her Pre-Birthday Bash

Urfi Javed is known for her unique fashion sense, but this time she is making headlines for some other reason. She will celebrate her 25th birthday on October 15. On Wednesday, the TV actress hosted a pre-birthday bash for her friends and industry colleagues in Mumbai. During the celebration, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant got emotional witnessing the love and affection of her friends for making her feel special.

Urfi shared glimpses of the celebration in her Instagram stories in which she was seen crying while cutting the cake. She reposted the video shared by her ex-boyfriend and actor Paras Kalnawat and wrote, “Love you Paras!"

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/stories/urf7i/2947736429940107132/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/urf7i/2947931093745874877/

In multiple interviews, Urfi has stated that she can upcycle any piece of clothing she comes across. Urfi has also frequently retaliated against people who have criticised her bold outfits, referring to herself as a “pro" at dealing with trolls. She stated that when she is wearing a dress she likes, she does not care what others think.

Top showsha video

The actress gained prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. She was recently in news for criticising the producers of Bigg Boss 16 for allowing Sajid Khan as a contestant as the controversial filmmaker faced sexual harassment allegations.

Apart from Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi has also gained popularity for her roles in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah,and Puncch Beat Season 2.

Advertisement

On the work front, Urfi is currently in the spotlight for her freshly released single Hi Hi Yeh Majboori. The song is a remake of the same track from the 1974 film Roti, Kapda Aur Makan. The song is sung by Shruti Rane and written by Rajesh Manthan and is now available on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here