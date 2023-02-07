Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is among the most-loved celebrities among his fans. Besides his knack for films, Vijay also seems to be a keen traveller. And his Instagram feed is proof. The 33-year-old often shells out major travel goals, jetting off to exotic locations. Recently, the Arjun Reddy actor unlocked his vacay mode once again, setting foot in the city of skyscrapers, Dubai. On his luxurious holiday, Vijay dropped into the popular Fame Park, run by Emirati entrepreneur Saif Belhasa. Vijay shared an amusing video on Instagram from the premises of the private zoo, having a thrilling encounter with the wild animals there.

“Another memory for life. Saif Belhasa and Fame Park were amazing hosts to this memory. A beautiful park, with happy well-taken care animals, and great caretakers - They got me over my biggest fear - snakes, Shared lots of knowledge on animals, and let me play with the cutest lion and tiger cubs," penned the actor in the caption.

Advertisement

The video revealed the actor taking a stroll through the Dubai Zoo premises, admiring the animals, and interacting with the host, Saif Belhasa. Vijay was all smiles as he fed a range of exotic birds and animals including macaws, cuckoos, little parakeets, monkeys who sat on his shoulder, a group of adorable meerkats, and even grizzly bears.

Soon, the Telugu star appeared to pull up his socks as he entered the reptile cave, facing his biggest fear which is snakes. He was seen requesting the zoo authorities to “wait" before he got mentally prepared himself to have an encounter with the slithering creatures. Soon, the actor let go of his fear, lying down with giant pythons and anacondas.

Advertisement

The video snippets also recorded Vijay playing an exciting tug of war, with a tigress, which the actor lost eventually. From petting adorable sloths to cradling and feeding lion and tiger cubs, the Dear Comrade actor had the time of his life. Before taking his leave, Vijay thanked the host for such a wonderful memory for him to cherish.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after the failure of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is ready to bounce back into action with director Puri Jagannadh’s military action film Jana Gana Mana. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in crucial roles. Jana Gana Mana is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 3.

Read all the Latest Movies News here