Watch: Vikram Among Attendees at Puja Ceremony of Pa Ranjith's Chiyaan61

Vikram’s upcoming movie, tentatively titled Chiyaan61, was launched with a puja ceremony on July 16. Meanwhile, Studio Green posted a long video of the puja ceremony. Sharing the video, the production house wrote, “We welcome you to the Pooja ceremony of #Chiyaan61 YT https://youtu.be/rfmeLZO-pUM #ChiyaanVikram #PaRanjith #ProductionNo22 #Chiyaan61Pooja"

The one-hour-long video shows the cast and crew of the film gathering gradually at the venue for the prayers.

Vikram looked dapper at the event. He was seen with long hair and a thick beard, which could be a new look for his character. At the ceremony, Arya and Sivakumar were also present.

Watch it here:

Set against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) Karnataka, the film marks Vikram and director Pa Ranjith’s first collaboration. This period action drama will be shot in 3D for which GV Prakash will compose music.

Vikram had to undergo rigorous training to match the requirements of his character. More details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Actors Arya and Sivakumar’s presence has given rise to speculations that they could also be seen in this film. Reportedly, the makers are eyeing releasing this project in the summer of next year.

Apart from this Chiyaan 61, Vikram has some promising projects in his pipeline. He is currently awaiting the release of Cobra directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu. It will release on August 11.

The actor will also be a part of the movie Dhruva Natchathiram, which is expected to release in August. Gautham Vasudev Menon has written and directed this project. The movie was delayed for a long due to Vikram and Gautham’s commitments. Harris Jayaraj has scored the music.

Moreover, Vikram will be seen essaying a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s mega epic Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 which is set to open in theatres on September 30.

