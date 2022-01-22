Watch: Vishnupriya Dances to Groovy Tunes of Oo Antava Song From Pushpa: The Rise

Actress Vishnupriya, known for her stunning looks and on-screen charm, has become the latest celebrity to groove on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number Oo Antava from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Vishnupriya, who had participated in many dance-based reality shows, has shared a video of herself rehearsing to the tunes of Oo Antava song. A choreographer is seen teaching her to give her best while performing on the song. It seems that she will be performing on the song at an upcoming event.

Sharing the video, she said she feels grateful when she learns dance steps from choreographers.

https://www.instagram.com/vishnupriyabhimeneni/tv/CY9Vk7Lotoo/?utm_medium=copy_link

In the 2:22 minutes video she follows the dance steps being taught by a choreographer. Vishnupriya seems to be giving her best dance moves at the rehearsals. Her facial expression while lip-syncing to the lyrics of the song seems to be adding perfection to her dance steps. The video has been viewed more than 21,000 times.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released in December last year and it has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 14, 2022. It is still receiving rave reviews from critics and fans. Oo Antava song featuring Samantha in a sizzling avatar is still being loved by all. The song has been composed by Devi Singh Prasad and sung by

Vishnupriya has more than 91,000 followers on Instagram. She shot to fame as a contestant of the dance reality show Thakathimi. Last year, she was seen as one of the celebrity mentors in the dance reality show Dance Kerala Dance. She has been featured as a team captain in the dance show Kerala Dance League.

She also performed as Goddess Parvathi in the mythological show Ayyappasaranam.

