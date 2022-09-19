Watch: What Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari Devi Said About PM Narendra Modi

It is a known fact that Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari Devi is an ardent admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Anupam Kher has spoken about it a lot in the past. Anupam Kher even shared a video two years ago where his mother expressed concern about the Prime Minister’s health amid the COVID pandemic. Her video had caught the attention of PM Modi himself, who thanked her profusely.

On the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday on September 17, Anupam Kher shared yet another video of his mother, this time sending him best wishes for his birthday. However, the video also had a statement that caught the attention of many. In the video, Dulari Devi claimed that she loved PM Narendra Modi more than her two sons. In the video, her son Raju Kher is seen asking his mother if she has any special message for the Prime Minister.

To this, Dulari Devi said that PM Modi had the blessings of thousands of mothers, including hers. On being asked about any special reason she loved PM Modi, she said, “I don’t know. I think he is better than you guys. He is good, very good. I am satisfied with our Prime Minister".

The video also attracted the attention of actress Kangana Ranaut who is known to be an ardent admirer of PM Modi. The actress commented that Dulari Devi never failed to bring a smile to her face and prayed that she lived a long life.

Kangana and Anupam Kher will soon share screen space in the upcoming film Emergency, which is written and directed by Kangana. The film will star Kangana as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while Anupam Kher plays JP Narayan.

