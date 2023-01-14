Watch: When Disha Vakani Played a Widow to Perfection in C KKompany

TV actress Disha Vakani has not been seen on Television and in films for quite a long time. Vakani, who hails from a Gujarati Jain family, catapulted to fame after playing Daya Ben, a Gujarati housewife in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Before being popular with her catchphrase, “Hey Maa Mataji," Disha essayed a lot of blink-and-miss characters in films like Devdas, Love Story 2050, C KKompany and others. In C KKompany, Disha played the character of a widow, Asha Trivedi, whose husband was killed in a bomb blast. She was seen describing her ordeal in an interview with Akshay ‘Akki’ Kumar (Tusshar Kapoor). A clip of her acting has been shared on Instagram by a fan page of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In the clip, Akshay asks Asha to describe how she felt. Asha said that her husband Sushil Trivedi was killed in a bomb blast but she has not received the compensation. Akshay wanted to know the reason behind it. Asha said that the government officer assigned to handle this task told her that the bomb blast happened at 5:45 PM. Asha’s husband’s shift was till 6:00 PM. Asha’s husband had left the office 15 minutes earlier, and therefore she isn’t eligible for the compensation. Asha said that the compensation cannot be cancelled for such a small reason. She feels scared for her child’s future. Asha requested the C KKompany to solve her problem.

The character of a widow is completely different from her role in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Despite that, social media users feel that she has played it with utmost perfection and it looks every bit convincing.

A user commented that Disha’s acting is so brilliant, that even the kid in her lap is shocked. Another wrote that Disha has done mind-blowing work in this film.

This reel has garnered more than 3,37,000 views.

