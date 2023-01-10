Watch: When Esha Deol Danced To Father Dharmendra’s Song Infront Of Hema Malini

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is loved by everyone. People are often seen copying his dance style or hook steps in reality shows. Recently, a video went viral, where his daughter Esha Deol is seen dressed as Dharmendra, and copying her father’s dancing style. Seeing Esha dance this way, her mother and actress Hema Malini kept smiling. The video is currently winning the hearts of the viewers.

The viral clip is from a reality show, in which Hema Malini was seen as a guest. While making a surprise entry in the show, Esha is seen in a denim-on-denim look, wearing a short hair wig, dancing to his father’s famous song Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Bollywood’s dream girl was amazed by her daughter Esha’s performance. Hema Malini kept smiling, as her husband Dharmendra’s song played in the background. The video went viral in no time ,and the viewers also appreciated Esha’s dance in the clip.

One user commented on the video, “Hema Malini’s eyes are shining with happiness." Another user writes, “Dance se Dil Jeet Liya." The third user wrote, “Great dance, best wishes to Papa’s angel Isha."

Esha made her film debut in 2002 with the romantic thriller movie, Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. This film also earned her awards and nominations, including the Filmfare Award For Best Female Debut. Later, she also worked in many popular movies like Kucch Toh Hai, No Entry, Shaadi No 1, Just Married and Darling.

The 41-year-old was last seen in the 2022-web series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. This psychological crime thriller television series was created for Disney + Hotstar. The show was the remake of the British series, Luther. The web show also featured Ajay Devgn and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. This show marks Esha’s web debut.

