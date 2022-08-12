Watch: When Priya Bapat Carried a Big Hand Bag But Forgot Her Wallet

Marathi actress Priya Bapat has been in the good books of her fans for portraying versatile roles in both Marathi and Hindi films. The actress is often seen sharing pictures of her glammed-up avatars and travel escapades, updating fans of her whereabouts.

Priya with her cute smile has already won the hearts of many. However, her recent quirky post has made netizens crack up. The Kakasparsh actress dropped an endearing picture on her Instagram handle. However, it was her caption that snatched the limelight, revealing Priya’s humorous side.

The funky picture revealed the Marathi star, donning a ribbed black top. She kept her huge coal-black handbag on her lap. Priya made a cute face as if she had forgotten something important and placed her hand on her head, seemingly devastated.

Priya with her hilarious caption cleared the air to her ambiguous fans, who were left wondering what was happening in the post. She wrote, “When you carry a big handbag and forget your wallet. Aab paisa kaun dega re?"

Fans have admired Priya’s cute facial expressions and reacted to the funny post with laughing emojis. Some even gave a witty reply to her in the comment section. While one user wrote, “You can do anything! You are too talented!", another joked, “A selfie with a merchant will excuse all expenses… No need to pay… Selfie with you is priceless."

Priya has established her name both in Marathi cinema as well as Bollywood. She has acted in films like Vazandar, Timeplease, Happy Journey, and Aamhi Doghi. The actress has also worked opposite the Baba of Bollywood Sanjay Dutt in the film, Munna Bhai MBBS.

On the work front, the actress has wrapped shooting for her upcoming crime thriller Visfot. Directed by Kookie Gulati, Visfot stars notable Bollywood actors, including Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and Krystle D’Souza. Visfot is slated to hit the silver screen by the end of this year.

