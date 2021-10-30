Watch: When Shah Rukh Khan Played Referee at Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan's Football Match

Jewellery designer and entrepreneur Maheep Kapoor had once shared a throwback video of her daughter, aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor playing a football match with actress Ananya Panday, who is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, and Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, who walked out of a Mumbai jail today, two days after his bail was granted in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The clip shows Shah Rukh declaring Aryan and Shanaya as the captains of each team. During the game, Shah Rukh is seen cheering for Shanaya saying, “Yes Shanaya! it’s a goal." He joking says, “This is our Indian way of getting into the football world cup final." Maheep had shared the video on Instagram in 2019 and captioned, “Yaaaa shanayaaaa it’s a goallll #Not Always biased with the girls #NoOneLikeHiiim."

Advertisement

Read: Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh’s Son Reunites With Family After 3 Weeks in Jail; Early Diwali Celebrations at Mannat

Recently, Maheep took to Instagram Stories to share a couple of throwback pictures of Ananya with Shanaya to wish the actress on her special day. She has captioned the pictures, “My darling" and “Love you".

Meanwhile, Ananya made her Bollywood debut with 2019 film Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She will next be seen in an untiled Shakun Batra film, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.