Watch: When Shilpa Shetty Stunned Fans With Her Perfect Marathi Accent

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has stunned fans with her prolific dancing skills and amazing yoga postures. She often drops videos performing aerobics and yoga, inspiring many to imbibe exercises in their daily life. Her fitness and diet regime has become a bible for many. However, one of the lesser-known facts about the Dhadkan actress is that she is well-versed in the Marathi language as well.

Recently, an old video of Shilpa surfaced on the Internet that captured the attention of her fans. In the viral clip, the actress can be seen speaking fluently in Marathi while interacting with the paparazzi.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a page named Rajshri Marathi. “Shilpa’s dialogue with paps in Marathi!" read the caption.

Advertisement

In the video, Shilpa, wearing a round-neck white tee with a green knotted mini skirt, was spotted carrying a printed handbag near an eatery. While she interacted with the paparazzi her sister and actor Shamita Shetty was also seen in the background, engaged in a conversation with someone else.

After posing in front of the camera for the clicks, the 47-year-old, in her sweet Marathi accent asked the paparazzi whether she could leave. “Dada done? Now go me?" she seemed to say in Marathi.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Fans have appreciated Shilpa’s perfect Marathi accent and dropped heart eye emojis in Instagram’s comment section.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about Shilpa, she was last seen in the action comedy film Nikamma starring Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia, Priyamvada Singh, and Samir Soni. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, the film failed to impress the audiences.

Shilpa will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Police Force. While shooting for the film, she faced an unfortunate incident. The actress accidentally broke her right leg and has been advised by the doctor to take bed rest for 13 weeks.

However, a braveheart, Shilpa with her injury recently shared a video doing yoga asanas while sitting in a wheelchair. The inspiring video has garnered praise from her fans.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here