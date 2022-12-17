Watch: When Sunny Leone's Sensuous Photoshoot Didn't go as Planned

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has charmed her way into the hearts of millions since making her debut in B-town with the film Jism 2. From featuring in several bold commercials to shelling out major fashion goals, Sunny Leone surely knows how to grab the headlines and the attention of the paparazzi. The actress is currently busy shooting for her reality show MTV Splitsvilla X4 where she acts as a host alongside television actor Arjun Bijlani. Recently, the 41-year-old dropped a hilarious video on Instagram during one of her photoshoots at a beach.

Dressed in a beautiful flowy, saffron-coloured dress, Sunny Leone can be seen striking a series of alluring poses and gestures on the beach. Laying on the seashore, the actress moves her hands gracefully as the cinematographer captures the perfect moment.

Advertisement

However, the sensual video soon shifts to become a hilarious one when suddenly waves start crashing on the shore with the crewmen shouting, “Paani aaya aaya aaya aayaaaa (Water is coming)," before breaking into laughter.

The Ragini MMS 2 actress is captured fully drenched from the waves rolling over her. The commotion around her brings a subtle smile to Sunny Leone’s face. Nevertheless, the actress appears to control her laughter and lifts herself up quite gracefully, before resuming her position for the shoot.

Advertisement

Dropping the visual clip on her Instagram space, Sunny Leone wrote, “Paani aa aa aa aayaaaa!!" adding a laughing emoji at the end.

Earlier, the Jism 2 actress shared the full video of the shoot. The caption determines that the filming was meant for her MTV Splitsvilla show. Decked up in a seductive blue and saffron monokini dress, Sunny was a sight to behold in the frame, looking like a free bird, ruffling the drapes below her. Check out the video here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, apart from hosting the MTV show, Sunny also has a couple of projects lined up in her kitty. She is a part of director Ramesh Thete’s The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This upcoming war-periodic drama, also starring Arjun Rampal is set to unfold in the theatres in March, of next year. Sunny will also feature in the Abhishek Kapoor directorial Oh My Ghost.

Read all the Latest Movies News here