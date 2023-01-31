The teaser for Nani’s next Telugu revenge drama Dasara was released on Monday. The movie appears to be a grounded tale about one man from a tiny community taking up arms to defend his people. The backdrop of the movie also heavily resembles Pushpa, yet it still has its moments that make it stand out. The teaser begins by introducing a small community called Veerlapally, which is encircled by coal mounds and requires a serious peak through to even get a glimpse. The character of Nani’s voiceover informs us that although drinking is customary in the village, no one there is addicted to alcohol.

After the teaser, Nani is heard saying, “Bloody, I don’t care about the consequences. Let’s take the whole bunch down." With an axe in his hand, he can be seen moving slowly in the background. The final image of the teaser shows Nani cutting the tip of his thumb and applying the blood to his forehead. The movie appears to contain its fair share of really violent scenes based on the images. In addition to Keerthy Suresh, Sai Kumar, and Shine Tom Chacko, the movie is directed by Srikanth Odella. Within 21 hours, the action drama recorded 6.7 million views and set a record.

The teaser was digitally uploaded by SS Rajamouli. Dhanush, Shahid Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rakshit Shetty, among other notable actors, also shared the teaser in their respective languages. Nani referred to the movie as the “pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush of a film" at its premiere. The Singareni coal mines in Telangana, which are close to Godavarikhani, serve as the setting for the film. Nani has great expectations for the movie.

In a recent press interview, Nani stated that the movie Dasara would become a defining moment in his career. “This will be the answer for many people, who have claimed I don’t work outside of my comfort zone," he remarked. I have high hopes for this project, and I am confident that viewers won’t be let down.

