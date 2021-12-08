Watch: Zeenat Aman’s Reply to Kapil Sharma’s Rain Dance Query Leaves Audience in Splits

Veteran Bollywood actors Zeenat Aman, Anita Raj, and Poonam Dhillon will soon grace the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS), according to a promo shared by the SET India channel.

In the upcoming episode, show host and comedian Kapil Sharma’s fun and usual banter with veteran stars will provide the audience a fun-filled and entertaining weekend. The promo video shows that Kapil questioned Zeenat about her multiple rain sequences in movies. He asked whether the filmmakers thought that she did not bathe regularly.

Answering Kapil’s question, Zeenat said, “Meri zehen mein kisine daala ki jab aapko baarish mein nehalwate hai toh producer ke yahaan baarish hoti hai paiso ki (Someone once told me whenever I am made to take a shower in the rain on screen, it rains money for my producers)." The actor’s response was enough for everyone to burst into laughter.

Kapil also praised Poonam’s acting in films. In his usual banter, Kapil said after romancing her in the 1984 film Sohni Mahiwal, lead actor Sunny Deol seemed to have moved away from the films of the romantic genre and did action films. The audience present on the sets of the show could not help but laugh at this.

The promo video also shows actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek mimicking veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and complimenting the three leading ladies of their time. Krushna also imitated Mithun’s signature dance moves and received a “wow" from Anita Raj.

The promo clip also gave a sneak-peek of another weekend episode of TKSS featuring singers and music composers Anu Malik, Sadhna Sargam, and Amit Kumar as guests. In the promo, singer Amit Kumar is seen recreating his father’s famous song, Aake Sidhi Lagi Jaise Dil Pe. He dedicated it to his father Kishore Kumar.

