We Are Crushing Over Mrunal Thakur’s Angelic Avatar

Mrunal Thakur is a diva. The actress very well knows how to steal the show with her acting chops as well as fashion outings. Mrunal, who is riding on the success of Sita Ramam, recently graced an award show.

For the event, Mrunal slipped into a pastel pink gown and looked nothing less than a dream. The breathtaking pastel pink number came with an off-shoulder detailing and a plunging neckline, which gave the ensemble a bold twist. The seashell detailing around the neckline also added an oomph factor. What enhanced the style quotient of the gown were the floor-touching extensions.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Mrunal went lowkey with the accessories, she wore a couple of statement rings to round off her look. For makeup, she picked kohl-rimmed eyes, contoured cheeks and a glossy lip. She styled her hair in a bun with a few strands falling off on her face. Dreamy isn’t it?

Mrunal Thakur also shared a slew of snaps from the photoshoot on her Instagram. And oh-boy we cannot look past her. “Once upon a dream," Mrunal wrote in the caption.

Along with fans, many Bollywood celebs were crushing over Mrunal Thakur’s “angelic" avatar. “You are the dream," commented Soni Razdan. While Supriya Shukla dropped a series of blowing kiss emoji. Actor Arjit Taneja left two heart emojis in the comment section. Ruhaanika Dhawan has a new nick name for Mrunal Thakur, “Pari."

Advertisement

Currently, the actress is receiving much love for her recent release, Sita Ramam alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The period love saga, which hit the theatres around the world on August 5, met with positive reviews from both film critics as well as audiences. The makers of Sita Ramam are now celebrating the film’s box office success by dubbing it a “timeless blockbuster."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here