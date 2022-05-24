'We Are Family to Each Other': Stebin Ben on Whether He's Dating Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s younger sister Nupur Sanon has lately been in the headlines for several reasons. However, the one thing that created quite a stir was her rumoured relationship with singer-songwriter Stebin Ben. The duo’s proximity has been the talk of the town since their New Year 2022 post went viral on social media. Recently, Ben made an interesting revelation about his “friendship" with the Noorani Chehra actor.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Ben said that he has always been a “non-controversial" person and does not want any complications in his life. When the singer was asked about his rumoured relationship, not answering the question directly, he said that currently, his sole focus is on his career as he has just started.

“(It’s more like) Let’s be good friends, understand each other, and let’s see where life takes you," does that mean something is cooking? Well dodging the question again Ben said that he is understanding the space between being single and committed. He further added, “Till the time I don’t get married, I’ll be single. I’m in a happy zone."

However, calling Nupur his family, the singer dusted off the rumours. He said, “I’m not seeing Nupur Sanon."

Previously, while addressing the dating rumours, the singer stated that, while Nupur is special to him, they aren’t ready to discuss their personal lives just yet. He went on to say that they were in a stage of life when they only wanted people to talk about their work and not their personal affairs.

Meanwhile, the singer recently released his new romantic single Tutt Gaya featuring Gangubai Kathiawadi fame Shantanu Maheshwari and Ashnoor Kaur. Tutt Gaya, composed by Gourov Dasgupta, with lyrics penned by Kunwar Juneja and crooned by Stebin Ben, is a spectacular visual treat. The music video is helmed by Aditya Datt.

On the other hand, Nupur is all set to follow in the footsteps of her sister and foray into Bollywood. The singer-turned-actor will make her debut in Bollywood with Noorani Chehra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She has previously appeared with Akshay Kumar in the music video Filhal.

