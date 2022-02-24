We Are Jay and Veeru Again: Vishal Kotian on Patch Up With Jay Bhanushali After Bigg Boss 15

The reality show Bigg Boss has witnessed some special bonds over the years. While some last longer, many relationships get sabotaged due to misunderstandings. Bigg Boss 15’s friends-turned-foes, Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian also kickstarted their brotherly bond inside the house, but soon it got crippled. Recently, the two met each other and resolved all their differences. The duo has put their past behind and is back to being friends again. In a chat with Etimes, Vishal revealed about Jay and his reunion, how the two have cleared out all the differences, and also about his meeting with Jay’s family Tara and Mahhi Vij.

Vishal shared that he and Jay had never met before Bigg Boss 15, even though they have a lot of common friends, they had seen each other or simply just exchanged pleasantries. However, he pointed out that one thing which is common between the two is the “body of work.” Talking about their clash inside the Bigg Boss house, the actor said that they work in the same industry and are not kids to fight, keep that hate inside and then drag it. “We were not going to stop talking to each other. We bonded in the Bigg Boss 15 house because of our sense of humour,” he affirmed.

Vishal blames the atmosphere of the Bigg Boss 15 house for making relationships and friendships complicated. “The rift happened between our friendship because of the game inside the BB house. There were misunderstandings. I think we had fights because of our different principles in life,” he said.

Vishal stated that while Jay played the game like Bhishmapitamah, he played it as Shri Krishna. Therefore, the actor feels that neither of them was wrong on their part, and staying locked inside the Bigg Boss house makes you react to even small things, hence one gets frustrated. “I think the same happened to Jay and me. But now everything is sorted and we are back to being Jay and Veeru,” he said.

Further, Vishal shared that he was not interested in meeting Jay, instead, he wanted to meet his daughter, Tara. Calling the little one “love”, Vishal said that he desperately wanted to meet Tara. “Jay’s wife Mahhi also is a good friend and she’s a darling. I will again go to meet Tara, bahut raat hogayi thi and she had slept (it was quite late in the night and she had dozed off).

