'... We Aren't Sorry': Bigg Boss Fame RJ Vaishnavi Announces Divorce From Anjan

RJ Vaishnavi rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 2. She was in the house for 48 days and created a lot of controversies. The show aired on Vijay TV. After the show, she started modelling and also continued her previous profession. Vaishnavi is very active on social media and recently, she announced the news of her divorce on the platform.

After dating for 3 years, Vaishnavi tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Anjan in 2019. And now, they have parted ways after spending 6 years together. Vaishnavi shared many tweets talking about her divorce and how they are better off as friends.

Her first tweet reads, “After 6+ years together, Anjan and I have decided to part ways. I still love him just as much but after much deliberation, we both have decided that we both should do what allows us to be ourselves without the pressure of a relationship."

In her second tweet, Vaishnavi stated that it took them several years to find out that they are better off as friends. She also addressed the speculations and said that nothing bad happened and they realised that the spark they had was short-lived.

“Please don’t be sorry for us, because we aren’t sorry, we parted ways. Anjan and I are still friends and as mature adults we were able to take this decision to no longer be a couple because it is what is best for us, and being friends defines us better than anything else," reads Vaishnavi’s tweet.

The Bigg Boss fame further wrote that these six-plus years taught her a lot and she has come to realise that this is the right thing to do. She also thanked the love that she gave and received as it made her who she is today. Vaishnavi also stated that it was important to share everything about a relationship to normalise it.

“I’m glad I met and fell in love with Anjan but unfortunately circumstances weren’t right for us, and who we are today is because of each other. I will always hold him in my heart as a special person because of who he was and is, to me," concluded Vaishnavi.

Check out the tweets here:

Vaishnavi and Anjan, who is a pilot, got married in June 2019 in a close-knit ceremony and no media was invited to the function.

