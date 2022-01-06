'We Don't Interfere Unnecessarily': Arjun Kapoor on his Bond With Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor has opened up about the equation he shares with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, saying that while the siblings discuss personal matters, they never interfere in each other’s lives. He added that it is a good thing that they respect him and he reciprocates the same. He said that since his nature is such, he sometimes makes fun of them and cracks jokes.

When Arjun was asked if he advises them, being an elder brother, the actor responded that since they do not live together, they do not discuss the daily matters either. Arjun added that he hates the lie that they are a happy family living under one roof and discussing everything with each other.

The actor further said that they do talk to each other about various things and will continue to do that. Arjun said that he believes in giving people things the way they want, adding that he does not interfere unnecessarily.

However, if either of the two comes to him with something, he does give them the advice as per his experience. For those who don’t know Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are daughters of late actor Sridevi and his husband Boney Kapoor.

While Arjun’s mother was Boney’s first wife, Sridevi was his second. When Sridevi was alive, Arjun kept a distance from his stepsisters. However, that has changed now, and the siblings have now developed an emotional bond with each other.

Not just that, they also sometimes share pictures on social media. Arjun also has a real sister whose name is Anshula Kapoor.

