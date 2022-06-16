We Have A New National Crush. It's Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi’s dedication and hard work have left everyone impressed. Recently, it was revealed that for her role in Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi fasted for two days. After the news was shared on social media, everyone started praising the actress and started calling her national crush. Up till now, Pushpa: The Rise actress Rashmika Mandanna was fondly called national crush by her fans and now, we have a new national crush.

Another thing that impressed fans was that Sai Pallavi learned the Kannada language for the film. She has dubbed the dialogues herself.

Sai Pallavi will be seen in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. It is a heroine-centric film and everyone has been waiting to see Sai Pallavi’s no-glam avatar. The film is reportedly based on real-life incidents that took place in Telangana in the 1990s during the Naxalite movement.

Talking about choosing a difficult role, Sai Pallavi told The Hindu, “I chose projects instinctively and with a sense of individuality. I genuinely need to like the script to put forth my best. When people like my work, it becomes a validation. I have enjoyed watching a few indie films and this project had that vibe."

Virata Parvam has been directed by Udugula Venu and also stars Nandita Das, Priyamani, Zareena Wahab, Easwari Rao, Saichand and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles. The film will release on June 17. The film has been produced by Daggubati Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri.

Sai Pallavi made her acting debut in 2015 with the Malayalam film Premamam. It was in 2018 when she made her Tamil debut with the film Diya. Sai Pallavi was last seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in Love Story.

