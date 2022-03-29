We Miss You Anuj Kapadia Trends; British Parliament Invites Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi To Share Kashmiri Pandits' Plight

The recent episode of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer impressed fans but also left them a little disappointed at the same time. During the episode, Anupama was seen taking a stand for her love Anuj Kapadia as she opposed Baa, Vanraj, Toshu, Pakhi and Rakhi Dave who do not want her to tie the knot with him.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has emerged as one of the biggest superhit movies of the year. The film, which was released on March 11, has been making headlines and ruling the box office. It has received a positive response from both, the audience and critics. Considering the same, the filmmaker and his wife Pallavi Joshi (who also featured in the movie) have now been invited by the British Parliament to talk about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

The latest trailer of Top Gun Maverick was released today and the adrenaline pumping clip shows Tom Crusie in an exciting avatar. This is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, which starred Cruise as Maverick. In this film, he reprises his character and is back to train a new generation of Navy recruits. However, the journey is not easy and there is danger at every step. He also faces strong resistance from Miles Teller’s character Lt. Bradley Bradshaw.

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been making headlines for a long time now. Even though there is no official announcement regarding the show so far, speculations are being made about the celebrities who are likely to take part in the stunt-based reality show.

Ever since its release, The Kashmir Files has been all over the headlines. Not just for its exceptional box office collection or critically acclaimed performance of the actors but the innumerable controversies revolving around the film. In the past few weeks, celebrities like Kapil Sharma and politicians like Arvind Kejriwal have been involved in different controversies related to the Vivek Agnihotri directorial. Now, as the historical drama entered the Rs 200 crore club, which mostly had the monopoly of Khans and Kapoors, veteran actor Anupam Kher opened up about the same, in an interview with Times Now.

