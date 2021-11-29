'We Still Miss You': Marathi Actor Tejaswini Pandit's Emotional Post For Her Father

Popular Marathi actor Tejaswini Pandit recently shared on her Instagram handle a post dedicated to her father Ranjit Pandit, who passed away in 2015. On the occasion of her father’s birth anniversary, Tejaswini shared an emotional note, talking about what her father left behind for his beloved daughter. Sharing two photos — one of two spoons and another with her father — Tejaswini penned a nostalgic long note, full of emotions, culture, and her family teachings.

The note reads, “Many have asked me what is your prized possession ……?! Watches, rings, clothes, purses, soft toys, or anything else… What is it that you will never give to anyone or if you lose it, you will feel that a part of you has disappeared …! So, these are the 2 things. Everyone knows my love for my father."

Sharing the story behind the spoons, she wrote, “These 2 teaspoons have been with us since I was born. When we were growing up, Baba was a catering student and we had a tea powder shop, so for the first time, he taught us how to make tea. We have tea made differently. And I think it looks perfect."

“This is a teaspoonful of tea powder. And another spoonful of sugar. Its stem is broken."

Tejaswini mentioned that the spoon has never been replaced in their home, owing to the importance of “proportion" in cooking.

“This spoon is not just a memory of my father, but a symbol of our culture and teachings. Which I love so much. It is possible to make tea by weighing and measuring, but it is impossible to measure my love for Baba!" Tejaswini wrote expressing her love for her father.

She ended the note with, “Today I wanted to write on his birthday because we don’t have many photos of Baba. We still miss you so much, Baba! Wherever you are, God bless you … Happy Birthday Baba I Love You."

