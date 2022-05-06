'We Were Always Little Short of Money': Supriya Pathak Recalls Buying 1st Home in Mumbai

Actor Supriya Pathak is one of those actors who can nail just any character offered to them. Be it the vitriolic Dhankor Baa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram Leela or the comedic Hansa Parekh in the Khichdi franchise, she makes each character her own. The veteran actor is soon going to appear in the web series Home Shanti opposite Manoj Pahwa. In the series, she plays a retired school principal.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Supriya Pathak talked about the upcoming series and said that it is the story of a normal middle-class family that keeps facing problems in their relationships or at home. She calls the subject very relatable as everyone wants to have their own house at some point. She reminisced about the time she and her husband actor Pankaj Kapoor were frantically looking for a house to buy in Mumbai before they got one.

Advertisement

She revealed that the couple was always a little short of money when they were looking for a house, a struggle that they endured for years. “My father-in-law used to say that we must not go for a rented house. It’s better to pay installments for a home loan than pay rent for a house which is not yours. The house becomes such an important identity of yours because we all struggle to get it," she said.

Asked about whether she thinks she got her dream house, Supriya said she thinks the home she lives in now is quite close to her idea of a dream home. She said their kids Sanaah and Ruhaan were young when they bought their present home and it was enough for them that they got their separate rooms, as they were sharing one earlier.

Advertisement

Asked about whether she thinks that OTT was giving scope to actors of all ages, she agreed and said that the possibilities and the variety of roles and stories have increased due to OTT.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.