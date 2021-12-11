‘We Weren’t Even Part of the Hoardings’: Aarya 2 Star Sushmita Sen Talks Being Bollywood Actress of 90s

Ever since she became a public figure, Sushmita Sen has shattered many stereotypes. From being the first Indian woman to win Miss Universe in 1994 to adopting a child as a single woman in 2000, the actress-model is an inspirational example who continues to influence several young women to date. With her portrayal of Aarya in the web series co-created by Ram Madhvani, Sushmita breathed new life into her career. The show, which was released on Disney plus Hostar last year, has garnered unprecedented acclaim and incessant plaudits for Sushmita’s performance as an independent woman who protects her own at all costs.

Aarya earned an International Emmy Awards nomination for Best Drama series. Now, a year later, Sushmita is back with the second season of the crime thriller drama show. The show revolves around Aarya’s journey and endurances. In a recent interview with India.com, Sushmita was asked how big is it to make a female, hero in Aarya, in an industry where hero characters are mostly played by men.

Advertisement

To this, Sushmita said, “It’s huge. Beautiful question because you have to understand that I am coming from 90s cinema where half the time we weren’t even part of the hoardings, let alone be an author back role.” She added that at that time it would be something of a big deal if one said that a heroine is carrying a film on her shoulder. Admitting to being part of such films, she said they would not work, given limited budget and marketing.

Cut to the present-day when she sees hoardings all over the city with Aarya, Sushmita feels it is an evolution and a huge journey of progression. She extended love for distributors and creators of the show for “breaking that barrier and to say ‘Well this is that story of Aarya. Aarya happens to be a woman.’” “So I think this is a great time to be a storyteller, a great time to be an actor,”signed off the 46-year-old.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.