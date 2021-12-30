Web Series Formats, Original Writing Can be India's Soft Power to the World, Says Rohan Sippy

Filmmaker Rohan Sippy says his interest in the digital medium goes back to 2015 when he shot the pilot for Side Hero. Now, as the OTT content development and outreach shifts gears and makers brace for the coming time, he sees original writing as India’s ‘soft power’ to the world.

Asked about his choice of film or a series adaptation in India and Sippy elaborates, “I enjoy so many kinds of things. If you see a film like Red Notice, it is made very much on the lines of my father’s (Ramesh Sippy) Shaan or Dhoom. It is a really fun ride. So, I think something like that would really lend itself for a very easy adaptation. I also wish that at some point they also plan to extend The Office. I had so much fun doing that. The main thing is how you adapt it for the local setting and that is what makes it fun. It is also the most important thing.

“Right now, there are lot of international show formats also that people are remaking. I hope as our writers get exposed to more and more ideas, we have a chance to do more original writing because it should be our formats that we are selling to the world in the long run. We are learning this new medium at a fast pace so its good to take help, buy remakes and produce those but I think there is nothing better for the community overall, both from creative as well as financial stand point, that our formats start getting licensed across.

Advertisement

“For decades, that was one Hindi cinema’s greatest strength that not only was it in India but we were in places all over the world like Middle-East, China and Russia. We had that cultural influence. I hope between the channels and the Government they see a sense in this. We talk about India’s soft power. This is the perfect example of that where if we start making better shows, people will start understanding India, be more curious and it will only be a good thing for us in the long run."

Circling back to Red Notice remake, Sippy shares, “Ranveer (Singh) would be a great Ryan Reynolds. He has that amazing energy. It will fun to see whoever does it, if at all. And Dwayne Johnson is a one-piece item. I don’t know if there is anybody in the world like him. If someone is remaking, then they will have to really crack their heads there and find someone who has got the comic timing and the physique he has. It is an unbelievable package. We don’t have someone like that who is a former wrestler. I’ll be first day first show if a film like this gets made here."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.