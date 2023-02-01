Home » News » Movies » 'Wedding Fever': Pooja Hegde Decks Up In Kanjivaram Saree At Brother's Nuptials

'Wedding Fever': Pooja Hegde Decks Up In Kanjivaram Saree At Brother's Nuptials

On the day, the diva looked her best in a kanjivaram saree for the occasion.

February 01, 2023

Chennai, India

She rounded up her look with a traditional gold neckpiece, green maang tikka and kamarband along with glittery bangles.
Pooja Hedge had a “rollercoaster of a week," as her brother Rishab Hegde got hitched to his girlfriend Shivani Shetty over the weekend. The Mohenjo Daro actress shared a slew of images giving small glimpses of the wedding. On the day, the diva looked her best in a kanjivaram saree for the occasion. She looked divine as she smiled at the camera. For the wedding, the actress decked up in an orange kanjivaram saree, paired with a heavily embroidered blouse. She braided her hair with a flower garland.

She rounded up her look with a traditional gold neckpiece, green maang tikka and kamarband along with glittery bangles. The actress is definitely giving some striking pose tips. She also added some close-up photos of her look.

“Wedding fever," the actress captioned the post. She used “Mangalore diaries" and “mere bhai ki shaadi hai" as the hashtags.

Earlier, she shared a series of pictures on her timeline. The actress can be beaming in the pictures. She also shared a heart-melting note for the newest member of the family. “My brother got married to the love of his life! What a rollercoaster of a week it was! I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child. Anna, as you step into the next phase in your life, I hope you LOVE uncontrollably, GIVE with all your heart and find PEACE and understanding in each other’s presence. Shivani Reddy, you beautiful stunning bride, welcome to the family," the caption of the post read.

Meanwhile, Pooja was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh. The film turned out to be a massive debacle at the box office. Pooja will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also star Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Raghav Juyal. It is said to hit the theatres on Eid, this year.

first published: February 01, 2023
last updated: February 01, 2023, 16:45 IST
