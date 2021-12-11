Wedding Pictures of Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla's Lead Pair Om, Sweetu go Viral

Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, the Marathi show that airs on Zee Marathi, is soon going to take a leap. The show’s lead pair, Om and Sweetu, are going to get married. While there is still sometime before the wedding episodes get aired, the pictures of the two lead actors have started going viral on social media. The loyal fans of the Marathi show love to keep a track of each new development in the show.

Not long ago, the makers of the show had to face vicious trolling online after they got Sweetu married to Mohit. This upset the audience so much that they didn’t mince any words while taking on the makers of the show. However, now it looks like there is going to be a happy turn of events as Sweetu will finally be married to Om.

Just as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding pictures have taken the internet by storm, the wedding in the Marathi show will also be nothing short of a blast. The wedding will finally complete the incomplete love story of Sweetu and Om. Since this is a big step and the leads of the show are finally coming together, the audience is also wondering if this hints at the end of the show.

The wedding episodes will soon be aired after some twists and a leap. The fans of the show have loved Sweetu’s bridal look. However, they are also equally curious about what happens next.

Will they get to see the post-marriage life of their favourite couple? If yes, what changes will come in the other characters of the show? While the fans are excited to see the leap and changes, they remain curious about what’s going to happen after Om and Sweetu come together.

