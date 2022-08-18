Wednesday Teaser: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega's Show Is a Twisted Mix of Mystery, Mayhem and Murder

Netflix has finally released the much-awaited teaser of the upcoming comedy-horror series, Wednesday, based on the life of the popular fictional daughter Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family. Directed by Tim Burton, the show chronicles the twisted and dark story of the main protagonist’s exploits as a high school student at the Nevermore Academy, a magical place filled with weird teens just like her. Wednesday Addams makes an attempt to master her psychic powers to solve a supernatural mystery that disturbed the peace of her family 25 years ago.

While doing so, Wednesday also has to find a way to stop the heinous killing spree of her town citizens all while dealing with the teen drama of love and relationships. The teaser that dropped on August 17 aptly introduces the story of the main protagonist who’s shown to have an interesting educational journey. Wednesday Addams had to change eight schools in the span of five years due to her freakish nature. A glimpse of it is aptly captured when she unleashes dangerous fishes in the school pool to take revenge on bullies for torturing her brother. The teaser then cuts through the scene where Wednesday’s parents are off to send her to a magical academy where she’s going to meet peers who’ll understand her. Dark dialogues like “I do like stabbing" not only accentuates the gory backdrop of the show but also provide a quirky shade to Wednesday’s character.

Once she reached the magical academy, a confession from the main protagonist states, “Little did I know I’ll be stepping into a nightmare, full of mystery, mayhem, and murder. I think I’m going to love it here," in the background voice. While sharing the teaser, Netflix said, “Ladies and gentlemen… her. Wednesday, a twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton, drops this fall." Watch the clip below:

Wednesday features Jenna Ortega in the titular role. Meanwhile, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman play the role of her parents, Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams. The teaser has created a massive buzz on social media garnering the right amount of anticipation for the upcoming show. While reacting to the teaser, one netizen said, “Omg this looks amazing can’t wait to watch it," and another wrote, “Why does this look really good!"

The specific release date of the show isn’t made clear by the makers as of yet.

