Week Before its Release, Ponniyin Selvan Creates This Record for Tamil Cinema in US

Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan, which has been made on a grand scale is just a week away from its September 30 release date. Ticket sales have already started and trade reports say that the film has had an overwhelmingly positive start in the overseas market. Sarigama Cinemas, which is presenting the film in the US, shared that the grand premiere will take place in the US on September 29.

Ponniyin Selvan has already made record sales in the US market even before its release. Around 20,000 tickets have been sold for these shows spread across 297 locations with a total of 801 shows. $434882 which amounts to Rs 3,53,36,554 has been collected from the US ticket sales of Ponniyin Selvan.

This makes it the second highest grossing Tamil film at the US premiere as of now, just behind Rajinikanth’s Kabali. Kabali, which was released in 2016, still holds the highest position with almost 1 million dollars.

Meanwhile, the team of Ponniyin Selvan is on an all-India tour to promote the film in major Indian cities. A recent photo posted by music composer AR Rahman who has composed the soundtrack for the film, shows him, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha and Aishwarya ditching the business class and travelling in economy class on a flight for one of their promotional tours.

Director Mani Ratnam, who is busy with the final touches to the theatrical cut, has given the promotional tour a miss. The film revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

