Welcome 3 To Be Titled 'Welcome To The Jungle'; Producer Firoz Nadiadwala Spills Details

When Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal starrer Welcome was released in 2007, it not only garnered commercial success but was also loved by the audiences owing to the over-the-top bizarre storyline and dialogues. Eight years later, Welcome Back hit theatres in 2015 and once again left everyone completely impressed. And now, the producer of the film, Firoz Nadiadwala has confirmed that he will be soon bringing the third part of the franchise.

While speaking with the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Firoz Nadiadwala talked about the same and revealed that Welcome 3 will be titled ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. He also shared that the film will be made on a scale that has never been witnessed ever before in Bollywood. “Welcome 3 mostly will be called Welcome To The Jungle. It’ll retain the humour, wit and entertainment that is associated with this franchise and moreover, it’ll be based against a military action backdrop. The action will be huge in this film. We’ll make use of the ‘huey’ helicopters and for the first time in an Indian film, aircraft carriers will be used in action scenes. It’ll be made on a scale which has never been seen before in Indian cinema in terms of production value, grandeur etc," Nadiadwala said.

The producer also added that Welcome To The Jungle will also have a patriotic twist to it. “Towards the end, it’ll have a very strong and emotional patriotic touch. 65-70% of the film will be set in the jungle. We hopefully will go on floors next year. We’ll have real ex-military people on board who’ll guide us on how to handle big guns, RPG, SAM (surface-to-air missile) and other such solid military hardware. It’ll be filmed either in Jammu & Kashmir or some parts of Europe, where there are thick jungles. So it all depends on the climate and the time we are shooting," he added.

Firoz Nadiadwala also shared that he plans to make Welcome To The Jungle, not just the biggest but also the best movie. “Money can help you make a big film, but it will not help you to make the best movie. What I mean is that it has to be the best film creatively, technically, scale-wise and in terms of casting. Movies like Sholay, Ben Hur, Avatar etc are best in terms of emotion, storytelling, and characters first followed by the scale. It’s like the difference between good food and expensive food. First, you cook the best food and then you charge whatever you want. We want to ensure that Welcome To The Jungle is a milestone in entertainment family cinema in terms of characterization, storytelling, screenplay, dialogues, nuances, mannerisms and action.It’ll have a big star cast. All the main characters will indulge in action, including the actresses," he said.

Welcome was headlined by Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Feroz Khan, Mallika Sherawat and Paresh Rawal. On the other hand, Welcome Back also starred John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia and Shiney Ahuja along with Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in the iconic roles of Majnu and Uday Bhai.

