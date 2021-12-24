Home » News » Movies » Welcome 3 to Begin Shoot in 2022; Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal to Return

Welcome 3 to Begin Shoot in 2022; Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal to Return

Still from movie Welcome, released in 2007
Still from movie Welcome, released in 2007

Welcome 3 is all set to roll in the second half of 2022, with Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal returning in key roles.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: December 24, 2021, 14:29 IST

The hit comedy franchise Welcome is going to have a third instalment, report has suggested. The first part which was headlined by Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal was released in 2007, the second part which also had John Abraham and Shruti Haasan was unveiled in 2015.

Welcome 3 is scheduled to roll in the second half of 2022, a Pinkvilla report has suggested. “The script of Welcome 3 is already being written, and the plan is to take it on the floors in the latter part of next year. While Anil, Nana and Paresh will be part of the third film, the makers are also aiming to rope in a much bigger cast for this one. Firoz Nadiadwala is planning to make the movie on a massive scale and it will be an action-comedy," the website reported.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: December 24, 2021, 14:29 IST