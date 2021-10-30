Welcome Home Aryan Khan Trends on Twitter as Shah Rukh Khan's Son Returns to Mannat

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan finally walked back home on Saturday morning more than three weeks after his arrest following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party on October 2. The star kid was lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. Needless to say, it is celebration time for Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan as they finally reunited with their son. Shah Rukh’s residence Mannat was seen being decorated for Aryan’s homecoming on Friday night.

Fans of the superstar are also delighted at this news and they have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts. As soon as Aryan stepped out of jail, netizens started trending ‘Welcome Home Aryan’ on Twitter.

Take a look at the tweets:

Outside Mannat, a large contingent of fans got emotional as they welcomed their beloved star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan home. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to thank fans gathered outside his residence Mannat by waving at them from his bungalow’s balcony.

The Bombay High Court has listed 14 conditions for his bail – Aryan Khan cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and has to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday. The conditions include not leaving the country without permission, “not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with other accused like his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media.

Meanwhile, a source reveals that the Bollywood superstar will resume shooting for his films after his son’s birthday in November. “November is generally a time of celebration for family as it is SRK and Aryan’s birthday on November 2 and November 13, respectively. Shah Rukh is currently relieved that his son is coming home. This year, even Diwali is around the same time. SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them for their support. Diwali and Aryan’s birthday are also going to be muted celebrations," the source told News 18.

